    Braves vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Atlanta’s struggles continue?

    Braves vs. Brewers

    The Braves vs. Brewers series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. Will Atlanta’s struggles continue? Or are the Braves a decent play after making moves at the deadline?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Atlanta Braves (+100) at 904 Milwaukee Brewers (-118); o/u 9

    8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Braves vs. Brewers: Public Bettors leaning towards Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Braves acquire Soler and Jackson from Giants

    Braves acquired OF Jorge Soler and RHP Luke Jackson from the Giants for LHP Tyler Matzek and 3B Sabin Ceballos. Marcell Ozuna is locked in at DH, so this is a bet than Soler, who hasn’t played a single game in the field this year, can still cut it in left. Maybe that will work out, but it is pretty scary that he’s owed $26 million between 2025 and 2026. On the plus side, the Braves didn’t have to give up much in return for a legit bat. Jarred Kelenic figures to move to right field now and platoon with Adam Duvall. Eddie Rosario could lose his roster spot. The Giants can mix and match at DH, and maybe Wade Meckler will earn a shot in the coming weeks.

    Brewers acquire Montas from Reds

    Brewers acquired RHP Frankie Montas from the Reds for RHP Jakob Junis, OF Joey Wiemer and cash considerations. Montas officially joins the Brew Crew in a trade that was reported late Monday night. The 31-year-old will become a mid-rotation starter for the Brewers, and he’ll hope to lower the 5.01 ERA he procured in his first — and only — year as a member of the Reds.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 8 games against Milwaukee

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 10 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Braves vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall and are 4-1 in their last five contests when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Braves are just 2-7 in their last nine games overall and are winless in their last five matchups versus a National League Central Division opponent.

    Braves vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -118

