Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Toronto pull off upset?

​ On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the Atlanta Braves (5–12) will face the Toronto Blue Jays (10–8) at Rogers Centre in the final game of their three-game series. The game is scheduled to start at 1:07 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

1:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -150 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays. Toronto, meanwhile, is a +125 moneyline underdog. The total sits at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Overview

The Atlanta Braves wrap up their three-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. After a sluggish start to the season, Atlanta is desperate to find consistency, while the Blue Jays have begun to hit their stride and are looking for a series win at home.

This game will feature the highly anticipated return of Spencer Strider, the Braves’ flamethrower making his first start since Tommy John surgery sidelined him in 2024. Opposite him is veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt, a steady presence in Toronto’s rotation who aims to cool off Atlanta’s bats.

Pitching Preview

Braves – Spencer Strider (Season Debut)

2023 Stats: 20-5, 3.86 ERA, 281 K in 186.2 IP

Scouting Report: One of the most electrifying arms in baseball pre-injury, Strider brings an upper-90s fastball and devastating slider. His command will be something to watch as he returns from a year-long layoff.

Outlook: Expect a pitch limit in his first outing back, but his presence is a major boost for a Braves team currently struggling on the mound.

Blue Jays – Chris Bassitt (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

A savvy veteran who thrives on mixing pitches and keeping hitters off-balance. Bassitt has pitched deep into games this season and will look to exploit Atlanta’s recent offensive inconsistency.

Lineup Breakdown

Atlanta Braves

Injuries and underperformance have led to a patchwork lineup in recent days. With Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season and others struggling, the Braves are leaning on depth options like Drake Baldwin and Jarred Kelenic to fill the void.

Key Bats:

Matt Olson: Power threat who’s shown signs of heating up after a slow start.

Michael Harris II: Providing a spark at the top of the order with his speed and defense.

Austin Riley: Needs to find his rhythm at the plate to stabilize the heart of the order.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto boasts a deeper, more balanced lineup this season thanks to key offseason additions like Anthony Santander and Andrés Giménez, both providing pop and versatility.

Key Bats:

Bo Bichette: Hitting .310 with gap power and leadership at the top of the lineup.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: While the power numbers are down, he remains a threat in the middle of the order.

Alejandro Kirk: Quietly effective and tough to strike out.

What to Watch For

Strider’s Return: How sharp will the Braves’ ace look in his first start in over a year?

Atlanta’s Lineup Experimentation: The Braves have been mixing in bench players as they search for offense — will it pay off?

Toronto’s Momentum: With wins in four of their last five, can the Blue Jays continue rolling and capitalize on a weary Braves pitching staff?

Braves vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

It’s hard to know what to expect from Spencer Strider in his first start back, but if he’s even close to form, he could keep Atlanta in the game early. However, Toronto’s deeper lineup and Bassitt’s steadiness at home give the Jays a slight edge.

Braves vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +125