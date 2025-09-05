Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Toronto win 3 straight?

The Toronto Blue Jays head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kevin Gausman (TOR) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 81-59 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 80-60 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 78-62 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 66-74 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Toronto Blue Jays (+115) at 916 New York Yankees (-136); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, September 5, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base 4 times in his team’s 13-9 win over the Reds on Wednesday night. In that game, the 5-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Guerrero is hitting .293 with 22 homers, 77 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .875 across 502 at-bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .321 with an OPS of .915 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Friday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham drove in and scored multiple runs in his club’s 8-4 win over the Astros on Thursday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Grisham is hitting .247 with 30 homers, 64 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .840 across 425 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .308 with an OPS of 1.126 this month. That fact makes Trent Grisham worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against New York.

Toronto is 19-17 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 17-22 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 2-3 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Blue Jays are 47-33 straight up after a win and 38-29 straight up as an underdog this year. What’s more, Toronto is 36-35 straight up as the road team and 51-41 straight up in American League games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 2-1 straight up when playing with the rest advantage and 14-13 straight up in starting pitcher Kevin Gausman’s starts this season. The pick is Toronto +115 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +115