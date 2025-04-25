Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Jays snap their losing skid?

The Toronto Blue Jays head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jose Berrios (TOR) vs. Carlos Carrasco (NYY)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 12-13 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 16-9 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 15-10 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 12-13 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Toronto Blue Jays (+111) at 966 New York Yankees (-132); o/u 9.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Astros on Wednesday. In that game, the 26-year-old from Montreal went 1 for 4 with a single and a run scored. For the season, Guerrero is hitting .277 with 1 home run, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of .745. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .291 over his past 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez reached base 3 times in his team’s 5-1 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 5’9” switch hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. Dominguez is hitting .234 with 2 homers, 11 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, and an OPS of .712 this year. The 22-year-old outfielder is hitting .314 with a .900 OPS at home this season. That fact makes Jasson Dominguez worthy of DFS consideration at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 0-5 straight up in their last 5 games.

Toronto is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games against New York.

New York is 8-4 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is 8-6 straight up after a win this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees chances in this game. New York is 105-81 straight up when playing a team on equal rest and 100-71 straight up as a favorite since the start of last season. What’s more, the Yankees are 86-52 straight up in American League games and 29-27 straight up in division games since the beginning of last year. Conversely, Toronto is 27-35 straight up in division games since the start of last year. The Blue Jays have also dropped 5 straight games coming into Friday’s contest. I think the Yankees increase the Jays’ losing streak to six straight. The pick is New York -132 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -132