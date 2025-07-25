Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction: Will Toronto stay red-hot?

​ The Blue Jays (61–42) will send veteran right‑hander José Berríos (6‑4, 3.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) to the mound against the Tigers (60–44), whose starter is young righty Keider Montero (4‑2, 4.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP). What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Tigers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 25, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -109 moneyline favorites to beat the Tigers, who are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of the bets are on the Blue Jays moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

Berríos is not overpowering but has been durable and effective, with quality starts including one earlier this season in which he allowed 2 runs over 6 innings vs. Detroit on May 18. Montero, in contrast, looks to bounce back after a rough outing in his last start, allowing 4 earned runs over 4⅓ innings against Texas; he has struggled with hard contact and occasional poor command.

The Tigers offense has cooled off dramatically—they’ve lost 10 of their last 11 games and are batting just .197 since the All-Star break, ranking near the bottom of MLB. Meanwhile, Toronto enters red hot, winning six of their last seven contests and carrying the best record in the American League over that stretch.

The Blue Jays staff has allowed 4.09 ERA overall with a .238 opponent average, while the Tigers rank 14th in batting average and seventh in runs per game (4.8), with power as a relative bright spot led by Riley Greene (25 HR, 79 RBI) and Spencer Torkelson (22 HR, 60 RBI).

Key Matchups & Storylines

Berríos must continue to limit damage despite a tendency to allow hits and occasional walks. His ability to neutralize Detroit’s power hitters will be vital. Conversely, Montero’s control issues and susceptibility to the long ball (13 HR in ~70 innings) play into Toronto’s balanced lineup that features veteran right- and left-handed bats.

Toronto’s role players—especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.289 AVG, hot in recent games), George Springer (17 HR), and Bo Bichette—offer a multifaceted threat that Detroit’s slumping offense may struggle to contain, especially with some Tigers starters on the injured list.

Moreover, the Tigers bullpen ranks poorly—21st in MLB ERA—and may be leaned on heavily should Montero fail to complete five innings.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given Berríos’ steadiness, Montero’s struggles, the Tigers’ offensive slide and shaky relief corps, the Toronto Blue Jays figure to emerge with a road victory, likely by a margin of 3 to 4 runs. Expect a final score around 5–2 in favor of Toronto, with a low-to-moderate total.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -109