Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will the Red Sox avoid a sweep?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Bassitt (TOR) vs. Walker Buehler (BOS)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 8-5 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 10-3 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 6-7 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 7-6 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Toronto Blue Jays (-105) at 912 Boston Red Sox (-115); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had half of his team’s hits in their 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a run scored while hitting second in the batting order. For the season, Guerrero is batting .288 with 4 RBIs and an OPS of .713. The Montreal native hit .340 with an OPS of .922 against the Red Sox last season, making him an interesting DFS option against Boston on Thursday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers was the only member of his team to record an extra base hit against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles. Devers is hitting .265 with 1 homer, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .802 this season. Devers is hitting .500 with 3 home runs and 2 doubles against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt in his career. That fact makes Rafael Devers worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 34-47 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Toronto is 38-49 straight up as the road team since the beginning of last season.

Boston is 85-83 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Boston is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

Boston will send Walker Buehler to the hill to start this game. He’s struggled this season, as he’s pitched to an 8.68 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP through 2 starts. But he’s been better at home over the past few seasons. Last year, Buehler had an ERA of 4.60 at home and an ERA of 6.53 on the road. In 2021, it was a similar story. Buehler had an ERA of 2.05 at home and an ERA of 3.08 on the road that season. He’ll get this game at home on Thursday, and I think he’ll pitch better than his 2025 ERA of 8.68 would suggest. I’m taking the Red Sox here. The pick is Boston -115 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -115