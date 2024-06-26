Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will another over cash?

The Blue Jays vs. Red Sox series heads for its conclusion on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. Will yet another over cash for bettors when the two teams wrap up things from Fenway Park in Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Toronto Blue Jays (+136) at 916 Boston Red Sox (-162); o/u 9.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Love Boston in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Springer has three-hit night in win

George Springer went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 9-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. It was Springer’s sixth home run of the season and first since June 4th. Springer only has three home runs since April 24th, so we’re not looking at a power surge here. It’s also Springer’s first multi-hit game since June 3rd. It’s certainly nice to see, but the 34-year-old is still just 13-for-78 (.167) in June so we’ll need to see a few more games like this before we believe he’s figuring things out.

Devers connects for another HR

Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Devers’ home run was an absolute shot, traveling 467 feet at 111.2 mph. He also had a 112.6 mph double later in the game. The Red Sox star now has 16 home runs and 42 RBI to go along with a .285/.368/.559 slash line. It’s shaping up to be another tremendous season for the 27-year-old.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Boston’s last 15 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Boston’s last 14 games played on a Wednesday when at home

Blue Jays are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Toronto’s last 12 games played on a Wednesday when on the road

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Blue Jays’ last five meetings with the Red Sox and is 10-3 in their last 13 games played at Fenway Park. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Red Sox’ last 10 games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 home contests and is 15-6 in their last 21 league matchups.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5