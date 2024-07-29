Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction: Total too low?

The second game of the Blue Jays vs. Orioles matchup will take place at 6:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park in Camden Yards. With the total sitting at only 8 runs, is the over the best play for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Toronto Blue Jays (+138) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (-164); o/u 8

6:05 p.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Guerrero Jr. homers in win over Texas

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a win over the Rangers on Sunday. He also added a sacrifice fly and now has 19 home runs and 64 RBI on the season. If only other players in the Blue Jays lineup were performing up to the same standards they wouldn’t be sellers at the trade deadline. Vlad Jr.’s strong season comes with a 17.6 percent HR/FB ratio which is up from last year but still below the 2022 season and well below the bouncy-ball 2021 season. It’s looking increasingly like Vlad Jr. is a 30 home run bat the big league level and not the 40-plus home run guy we saw in 2021, but he should still remain tremendously valuable in fantasy leagues.

Mountcastle collects two hits in win vs. Padres

Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with four RBI and one run scored in a win over the Padres on Sunday. Both of Mountcastle’s hits were singles and each of them drove in two runs, including his two-run single in the eighth inning which gave the Orioles a much-needed three-run cushion. The 27-year-old has been the center of trade rumors over the last few weeks since the Orioles have plenty of young hitters pushing for a promotion. With top prospect Coby Mayo also starting to play first base in Triple-A, it seems like Mountcastle’s time in Baltimore could be drawing to a close, but he’s hitting .270 on the season with 50 RBI and could see a power boost if he were moved to a different stadium. A trade could be the best path forward for many fantasy managers here.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Orioles are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Orioles are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 13-1 in the Blue Jays’ last 14 games overall, is 10-2 in their last 12 road contests and is 10-1 in their last 11 league meetings. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Orioles’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home matchups and is 5-0 in their last five games played in July.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8