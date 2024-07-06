Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction: Will M’s take down Jays again?

The Blue Jays vs. Mariners series continues on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Yariel Rodriguez set to oppose Emerson Hancock in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Toronto Blue Jays (+102) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Blue Jays vs. Mariners: Bettors backing Seattle on Saturday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kiermaier connects for solo home run

Kevin Kiermaier connected on a solo homer in a loss to the Mariners on Friday. Kiermaier not only got the Blue Jays on the board with his solo blast to right field, he also broke up Luis Castillo’s no hitter in the sixth inning with that roundtripper. The 34-year-old has hit just three homers this year — in part due to limited time on the field because of injury — but his .191 /.234/.299 slash also speaks to his ineffectiveness.

Mariners’ Raley hits two-run double in 2-1 win

Luke Raley hit a two-run double to help the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Raley gave Seattle a 2-0 lead with a two-run double off Kevin Gausman. The first-year Mariner has nine doubles on the season while driving home 25 runs. Raley has been one of the more consistent hitters for Seattle, but that’s a bit of faint praise considering his slash of .249/.294/.430.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Toronto

Blue Jays are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Seattle

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Seattle’s last 13 games at home

Blue Jays are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games when playing as the underdog

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Seattle. The Blue Jays are 4-13 in their last 17 games overall, are 5-12 in their last 17 meetings with Seattle and are 1-6 in their last seven road contests. On the other side, the Mariners are 16-6 in their last 22 games at home, are 10-2 in their last 12 home matchups against Toronto and are 7-3 in their last 10 games played in the month of July.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -120