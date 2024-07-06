Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction: Will M’s take down Jays again?

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Blue Jays at Mariners

    The Blue Jays vs. Mariners series continues on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Yariel Rodriguez set to oppose Emerson Hancock in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    919 Toronto Blue Jays (+102) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Blue Jays vs. Mariners: Bettors backing Seattle on Saturday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kiermaier connects for solo home run

    Kevin Kiermaier connected on a solo homer in a loss to the Mariners on Friday. Kiermaier not only got the Blue Jays on the board with his solo blast to right field, he also broke up Luis Castillo’s no hitter in the sixth inning with that roundtripper. The 34-year-old has hit just three homers this year — in part due to limited time on the field because of injury — but his .191 /.234/.299 slash also speaks to his ineffectiveness.

    Mariners’ Raley hits two-run double in 2-1 win

    Luke Raley hit a two-run double to help the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Raley gave Seattle a 2-0 lead with a two-run double off Kevin Gausman. The first-year Mariner has nine doubles on the season while driving home 25 runs. Raley has been one of the more consistent hitters for Seattle, but that’s a bit of faint praise considering his slash of .249/.294/.430.

    Mariners are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Toronto

    Blue Jays are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Seattle

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Seattle’s last 13 games at home

    Blue Jays are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games when playing as the underdog

    Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Seattle. The Blue Jays are 4-13 in their last 17 games overall, are 5-12 in their last 17 meetings with Seattle and are 1-6 in their last seven road contests. On the other side, the Mariners are 16-6 in their last 22 games at home, are 10-2 in their last 12 home matchups against Toronto and are 7-3 in their last 10 games played in the month of July.

    Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -120

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com