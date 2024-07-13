Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will over cash?

The Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks series continues at 10:10 p.m. ET on Saturday night from Chase Field. With Jose Berrios set to oppose Yilber Diaz in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Toronto Blue Jays (+104) at 980 Arizona Diamondbacks (-122); o/u 9

10:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kiermaer passes through waivers unclaimed

Kevin Kiermaer passed through waivers unclaimed and is in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup on Friday night against the Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old outfielder was placed on waivers on Thursday but no other team wanted to pick up the remainder of the $10.5 million left on his salary to claim him. He’ll continue to stay with the Jays for the time being, though they could still look to flip him before the trade deadline at the end of the month

Carroll steals two bases

Corbin Carroll went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Carroll also scored a run, and it was the game-winner on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Geraldo Perdomo in the bottom of the ninth. The 23-year-old has now stolen 18 bases with the pair of thefts. Those are nice. His .210/.297/.316 slash requires a different word.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Diamondbacks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Blue Jays are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games when playing as the underdog

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 15-6 in the Blue Jays’ last 21 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last 11 games overall, is 14-5 in their last 19 home contests and is 10-3 in their last 13 meetings with an American League opponent.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9