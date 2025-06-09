Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Toronto pull off upset?

​The Blue Jays and Cardinals will open a new series at Busch Stadium on Monday night. With St. Louis listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 9, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -110 moneyline favorites to knock off the Blue Jays, who are +101 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Leaning St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of the bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

José Berrios (TOR)

Stats: 2–2 record, 3.67 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 K over ~76 IP

Recent history vs. STL: 3–0 with a 3.16 ERA and 36 K across 5 career starts

André Pallante (STL)

Stats: 4–3 with 4.91 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 63 K over 66 IP

Peripherals: 4.61 xERA / 3.72 xFIP, suggesting some bad luck; weak strikeout rate (~15.5%)

Edge: Berrios has the advantage with better overall performance and past dominance over St. Louis.

Offense & Team Trends

Cardinals: Batting average ~.258, 58 HRs, strong at home (22–11)

Blue Jays: AVG ~.252, 65 HRs, though more strikeouts—ranked 1st fewest strikeouts in MLB

Scoring environment: Over/Under at ~8.5 runs; weather/wind and pitching could tilt toward a low-scoring game

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Can Berrios replicate his strong outings against St. Louis and settle early? Will Pallante limit Toronto’s lineup or struggle due to low strikeout rate? Will late-game bullpen usage be the deciding factor with a one-run margin?

Expect Berrios to keep STL’s offense in check, then Toronto’s lineup—boosted by the likes of Springer, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.—to provide enough run support. A close, entertaining contest tilts in favor of Toronto.

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +101