Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction: Can Toronto even up the series?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Houston to face the Astros at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Astros betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Bassitt (TOR) vs. Ronel Blanco (HOU)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 12-11 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 16-7 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 11-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 11-11 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Toronto Blue Jays (-108) at 918 Houston Astros (-112); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Blue Jays vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer reached base twice in his team’s 7-0 loss to the Astros on Monday. The former Astro went 1 for 2 with a single, a walk, and 2 stolen bases. For the season, Springer is hitting .349 with 2 homers, 11 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .981. The 35-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .500 in night games this season, making George Springer worth a look in most DFS formats.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers had a big day at the dish in his team’s 7-0 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the batting order, the Winter Park, FL native went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Rodgers is hitting .250 with 6 RBIs and an OPS of .645 this season. Brendan Rodgers hit .328 during home games last season. That fact makes the 28-year-old right-handed hitter worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against Houston.

Toronto is 0-3 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

Houston is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Houston is 7-6 straight up as the home team this season.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Betting Prediction

I like Houston in this matchup. A few numbers make the case for the Astros on Tuesday. Houston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games overall and 6-4 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, the Astros are 6-5 straight up as a home favorite this season and 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games against Toronto.

Additionally, current Blue Jays batters are only 5 for 40 lifetime (.125 batting average) against Astros starter Ronel Blanco. While Blanco has struggled in the early part of this season, I like him to get back on track at home against Toronto on Tuesday night. The pick is Houston -112 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -112