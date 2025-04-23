Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction: Can Houston sweep Toronto?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Houston to face the Astros at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Astros betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bowden Francis (TOR) vs. Ryan Gusto (HOU)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 12-12 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 16-8 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 12-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 12-11 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Toronto Blue Jays (-110) at 966 Houston Astros (-110); o/u 8.5

7:40 PM ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays center fielder Nathan Lukes drove in his team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday. In that game, the 30-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Lukes is batting .200 with 1 homer, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of .639. Nathan Lukes will have the platoon edge over Astros righty starter Ryan Gusto on Wednesday, making the Sacramento native worth a look in DFS if he draws another start.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena had a big day at the dish in his team’s 5-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Pena is batting .253 with 3 homers, 8 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .728 this year. Jeremy Pena is hitting .360 in his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday night.

Blue Jays vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Houston.

Toronto is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Houston is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Houston is 7-4 straight up in American League games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Betting Prediction

I like the Astros in this matchup. They will be starting rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto for this contest. In 2 starts and 4 relief appearances this season, the Santa Rosa, CA, native is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, and a 5.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Ryan Gusto is 6’4”, 232 pounds, and his four-seam fastball averages 94.0 miles per hour. What’s more, Gusto’s walk rate of 4.3% ranks in the 89th percentile among all MLB pitchers this season. The Astros won the first two games of this series, and I like them to complete the sweep over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The pick is Houston -110 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -110