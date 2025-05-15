Athletics vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will the A’s take 2 of 3 from L.A.?

The Athletics remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Athletics vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Osvaldo Bido (ATH) vs. Dustin May (LAD)

The Athletics are 22-21 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 22-21 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 28-15 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 23-20 ATS this season.

Athletics vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Athletics (+164) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-199); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Athletics vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom had a big day at the dish in his team’s 9-3 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday night. In that game, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Soderstrom is batting .285 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .858 across 165 at-bats. Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .326 in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS play at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages reached base 4 times in his team’s 9-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order, the Havana, Cuba, native went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Pages is hitting .291 with 7 homers, 21 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .834 in 148 at-bats this year. Andy Pages is hitting .333 in home games this season. That fact makes the 24-year-old right-handed hitter worth a look in most DFS formats.

Athletics vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Athletics are 12-8 straight up after a loss this season.

The Athletics are 14-8 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The over is 24-19 in Los Angeles’s games this season.

Athletics vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the A’s in this contest. Their starting pitcher for Thursday’s game will be 29-year-old right-hander Osvaldo Bido. Bido has been much better on the road than at home this season. In 4 home starts in 2025, Bido is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA and an opponent batting average of .333. In 4 road starts this year, the Los Hidalgos, Dominican Republic, native is 2-0 with a 3.48 ERA and an opponent batting average of .233.

What’s more, left-handed batters are only hitting .236 against Osvaldo Bido this season. And finally, current Dodgers hitters are batting .227 with a .655 OPS in 22 at-bats against the 6’3” 175-pound starting pitcher. It likely won’t be easy, but I like the Athletics to take Thursday’s contest. The pick is the Athletics +164 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Athletics vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: ATHLETICS +164