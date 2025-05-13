Athletics vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the A’s right the ship?

The Athletics head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Athletics vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (ATH) vs. Landon Knack (LAD)

The Athletics are 21-20 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 21-20 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 27-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 22-19 ATS this season.

Athletics vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Athletics (+165) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-198); o/u 9.5

10:10 PM ET, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Athletics vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday recorded his team’s only extra-base hit in their 12-2 loss to the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Bleday is hitting .216 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .701 in 139 at-bats. JJ Bleday is batting .333 when he occupies the #8 spot in the lineup. Bleday hit eighth on Sunday and could hit there again on Tuesday, potentially making him worthy of DFS consideration.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reached base 4 times in his team’s 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the former Atlanta Brave went 4 for 4 with a homer, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Freeman is hitting .376 with 9 homers, 33 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.171 across 109 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is hitting .333 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the 2024 World Series MVP worth a look in DFS, even though he’ll be facing A’s lefty starter Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday.

Athletics vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Athletics are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against the Dodgers.

The Athletics are 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Los Angeles is 5-1 straight up in interleague games this season.

Los Angeles is 17-9 straight up after a win this season.

Athletics vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this matchup. Several numbers will illustrate why. Los Angeles is 24-12 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 15-3 straight up as the home team this season. Both records are the best in the majors in 2025. Additionally, L.A. is 22-12 straight up in non-division games and 24-11 straight up as a favorite this year. The Dodgers have beaten the Athletics 8 out of the last 10 times they’ve played them, dating back to 2020. I think that trend continues on Tuesday night. The pick is Los Angeles -198 on the money line over the Athletics at Bovada.lv.

Athletics vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -198