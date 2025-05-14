Athletics vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can L.A. bounce back after loss?

The Athletics remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Athletics vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund (ATH) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Athletics are 22-20 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Athletics are 22-20 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 27-15 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 22-20 ATS this season.

Athletics vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Athletics (+220) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-272); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Athletics vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Athletics DFS Spin

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 11-1 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday night. In that game, the Los Angeles native went 4 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Wilson is batting .363 with 5 homers, 26 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .902 in 160 at-bats. Jacob Wilson is hitting .484 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith had multiple hits in his team’s 11-1 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 3 singles. Smith is batting .330 with 3 homers, 21 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .915 in 105 at-bats this year. The Louisville, KY, native is hitting .373 with a .970 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes Will Smith worthy of DFS consideration at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Athletics vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Athletics are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against the Dodgers.

The Athletics are 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 15-4 straight up as the home team this season.

Los Angeles is 24-12 straight up as a favorite this season.

Athletics vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers got blown out on Tuesday night by a score of 11-1. I believe Los Angeles will right the ship on Wednesday. A few numbers make the case for the Dodgers ahead of this contest. L.A. is 9-5 straight up after a loss and 15-4 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, the Dodgers are 5-2 straight up in interleague games and 21-11 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, Los Angeles is 24-13 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 22-13 straight up in non-division games this season.

Since May 3rd, the Dodgers have alternated wins and losses over their past 10 contests. If that pattern holds, L.A. is due for a win here. I think the pattern holds, and the Dodgers get a home victory on Wednesday. The pick is Los Angeles -272 over the Athletics at Bovada.lv.

Athletics vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -272