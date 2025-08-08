Astros vs. Yankees Prediction: Can NY win as home underdogs?

The Houston Astros head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Brown (HOU) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

The Houston Astros are 64-51 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 53-62 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 61-54 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 50-65 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Houston Astros (-121) at 914 New York Yankees (+101); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros first baseman Christian Walker drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the former Arizona Diamondback went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Walker is hitting .238 with 16 homers, 61 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .700 across 416 at-bats. Christian Walker is batting .297 with an OPS of .851 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe recorded half of his team’s RBIs in their 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 2023 Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a stolen base. Volpe is hitting .221 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, 15 steals, and an OPS of .712 in 408 at-bats this year. The New York native is batting .264 with an OPS of .927 over his last 15 games. That fact means Anthony Volpe may have some DFS value on Friday.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Houston is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 3-2 straight up as a home underdog this season.

New York is 34-22 straight up as the home team this season.

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. New York is 10-5 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 57-52 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, the Bronx Bombers are 41-32 straight up in American League games and 47-35 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, New York is 2-1 straight up in starting pitcher Cam Schlittler’s starts against American League clubs this season. The pick is the Yankees +101 on the money line over the Astros at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +101