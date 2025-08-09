Astros vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Houston take the series in NY?

The Houston Astros remain in New York to face the Yankees at 2:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The Houston Astros are 65-51 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 54-62 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 61-55 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 50-66 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Houston Astros (-123) at 966 New York Yankees (+101); o/u 7.5

2:05 PM ET, Saturday, August 9, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve had a big day at the dish in his club’s 5-3 extra-innings win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the 2019 ALCS MVP went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Altuve is hitting .282 with 20 homers, 61 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .812 across 432 at-bats. Jose Altuve is batting .350 with an OPS of 1.029 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge knocked in a run in his club’s 5-3 loss to the Astros on Friday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 7-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Judge is hitting .339 with 37 homers, 86 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of 1.143 in 387 at-bats this year. The 2-time AL MVP is batting .354 with an OPS of 1.240 in day games this season. That fact makes Aaron Judge worth a look in DFS for Saturday afternoon’s contest.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Houston is 30-27 straight up as the road team this season.

New York is 6-10 straight up as an underdog this season.

New York is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Astros in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. Houston is 17-15 straight up as a road favorite and 47-38 straight up as a favorite this year. Additionally, the Astros are 56-43 straight up when playing on no rest and 63-47 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, Houston is 38-36 straight up in American League games and 49-34 straight up in non-division games this season. The pick is the Astros -123 on the money line over the Yankees at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -123