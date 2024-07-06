Astros vs. Twins Prediction: Will over cash again?

After the two teams combined for 25 runs on Friday night, will the over cash again when the Astros vs. Twins series continues at 2:10 p.m. ET on Saturday? Hunter Brown will oppose Joe Ryan in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Houston Astros (+108) at 914 Minnesota Twins (-126); o/u 7.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Astros vs. Twins: Bettors leaning towards Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bregman hits three-run homer in win vs. Minnesota

Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two walks Friday as the Astros edged the Twins 13-12. Bregman’s seemingly meaningless homer made it a 13-5 game in the ninth before the Twins almost came all of the way back in the bottom of the inning. It was Bregman’s first homer since June 3 and 10th of the year. At .251/.314/.403, he’s been essentially a league-average hitter halfway through his walk year

Miranda finishes with four-hit day

Jose Miranda finished 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and three runs scored Friday against the Astros. Incredibly, the Twins pinch-hit for Miranda in the ninth, even though he had delivered hits in 10 consecutive at-bats, and it worked, as Austin Martin singled off Luis Contreras. Still, the Twins went on to lose anyway, Miranda is 25-for-50 in his last 13 games, raising his average from .277 to .324 and his OPS from .778 to .893.

Astros vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Twins are 8-19 SU in their last 27 games when playing at home against Houston

Astros are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

Twins are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Astros’ last eight games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight road contests and is 10-4 in their last 14 matchups when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the over is 11-3 in the Twins’ last 14 games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 home matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 league meetings.

Astros vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5