    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Twins Prediction: Total set too low?

    Anthony Rome
    Astros vs. Twins

    Is the total for Friday night’s Astros vs. Twins matchup set too low at 8 runs? Shawn Dubin will oppose Pablo Lopez in tonight’s 8:10 p.m. ET pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Houston Astros (+132) at 966 Minnesota Twins (-156); o/u 8

    8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Astros vs. Twins: Bettors leaning towards Minnesota in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Pena hits 7th homer of season in win vs. Blue Jays

    Jeremy Peña went 2-for-4 with a homer in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. Peña extended Houston’s lead to 5-3 with a homer in the seventh inning off Trevor Richards. The 26-year-old shortstop has homered seven times in 2024, and a three-reach game helps improve his slash to .280/.327/.400 over 325 at-bats.

    Miranda has monster day vs. Tigers

    Jose Miranda finished 5-for-5 with three doubles and four runs scored Thursday as the Twins topped the Tigers 12-3 in a rain-shortened game. The contest was delayed in the bottom of the seventh and eventually called. Miranda has hit in eight straight games, raising his average to .312. Over the last 30 days, he’s hitting a robust .379/.434/.586 with as many extra-base hits as strikeouts (13). It seems like last year’s struggles really were all about his troublesome right shoulder, and he’s back looking very much like a long-term regular now.

    Twins are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Friday when playing at home

    Minnesota are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    Astros are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games.

    Astros vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Astros’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road contests and is 5-2 in their last seven contests played in the month of July. On the other side, the over is 15-6 in the Twins’ last 21 contests, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is 7-3 in their last 10 league meetings.

    Astros vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

