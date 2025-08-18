Astros vs. Tigers Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

​The Detroit Tigers (73–53), leading the AL Central, welcome the Houston Astros (69–55), top of the AL West, to Comerica Park—a clash between two divisional frontrunners in the heart of August. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Astros vs. Tigers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 18, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tigers are -141 moneyline favorites to beat the Astros, who are +127 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of the bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston is reeling slightly after a brutal 12–0 loss to Baltimore on August 17, exposing cracks in their rotation and bullpen depth. Meanwhile, Detroit arrives with momentum—though their last outing ended in a quiet loss, they’ve been solid at home and resilient through ups and downs.

Pitching Matchup Breakdown

Spencer Arrighetti (HOU) is still finding his footing in the majors. With a current 1–3 record and a 6.38 ERA, his four starts this season haven’t provided much comfort, especially on the road.

Though Arrighetti made waves in his rookie campaign in 2024—with Kival performances and Rookie of the Year accolades—this season’s thumb injury and time in the minors have pulled him off stride.

Jack Flaherty (DET), meanwhile, brings experience and a spark in August. His season record sits at 6–12 with a 4.76 ERA, but he’s held a stronger 3.79 ERA at home, making him more dependable on his turf.

Astros vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This one’s shaping up as a meeting of two pitchers on uneven footing, with an offense-rich forecast hovering over Detroit’s cheering stands.

Prediction: I expect the Tigers to edge the Astros in a tight, high-scoring battle. Detroit’s home success, combined with Houston’s recent pitching struggles and Arrighetti’s inexperience, give the Tigers a slight edge. Flaherty, while flawed, will at least limit damage better than Houston’s starter—and that, in the AL, often makes the difference.

Expect plenty of action—early runs, a mid-game fireworks display from both benches, then Detroit closing things out with clutch timely hitting and perhaps a shutdown from the stable Tigers bullpen.

Astros vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5