Astros vs. Royals Prediction: Can Houston even up the series?

The Houston Astros remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FS1. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Royals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. Michael Wacha (KC)

The Houston Astros are 13-12 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 13-12 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 13-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 11-16 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Houston Astros (-140) at 924 Kansas City Royals (+120); o/u 7.5

7:10 PM ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FS1

Astros vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes had the majority of his team’s hits in their 2-0 loss to the Royals on Friday. In that game, the former Tampa Bay Ray went 2 for 4 with a double. For the season, Paredes is hitting .245 with 4 homers, 13 RBIs, and an OPS of .737. Isaac Paredes has a .791 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Paredes worth a look in DFS against Royals righty starter Michael Wacha on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals left fielder Drew Waters scored half of his team’s runs in their 2-0 win over the Astros on Friday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the 26-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles and a run scored. Waters is hitting .302 with 1 home run, 4 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .836 in 46 plate appearances this year. Drew Waters is batting .400 over his past 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Astros vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Houston is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against Kansas City.

Kansas City is 4-9 straight up as an underdog this season.

Kansas City is 9-12 straight up in American League games this season.

Astros vs. Royals Betting Prediction

I like this spot for Houston. The Astros will send out left-handed starter Framber Valdez for this game. The 31-year-old from the Dominican Republic was superb last season. In 28 starts last year, Framber Valdez went 15-8 with a 2.91 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Valdez hasn’t been as good through 5 starts this season (2-1 with a 4.50 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, and a 2.4 K-BB), but I like his chances to get back on track here. On August 30th of last year, Valdez threw 7 shutout innings against the Royals as the Astros secured a 3-2 victory. I don’t know if Framber Valdez will toss 7 shutout innings again, but I think he throws a quality start, which should be enough for the Astros to secure an outright win. The pick is Houston -140 on the money line over Kansas City at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -140