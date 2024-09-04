Astros vs. Reds Prediction: Will Houston Rebound?

The Astros vs. Reds series continues on Wednesday evening when Spencer Arrighetti opposes Nick Martinez in the pitching matchup. Will Houston cash as a road favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Cincinnati?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (-140) at Cincinnati Reds (+120); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Astros vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tucker suffers fracture due to foul ball

Kyle Tucker confirmed Monday that he suffered a fracture when he fouled a ball off his shin on June 3. The fracture wasn’t immediately detected after the injury, and Tucker declined to say when exactly the diagnosis came in. It’s also unclear why he’s been tight-lipped about it and only spoke up after The Athletic reported on the injury today. Regardless, Tucker might finally return from the injury later this week.

Reds send Smith outright to Triple-A

Reds sent 1B Dominic Smith outright to Triple-A Louisville. Smith has the ability to reject the outright assignment and hit the open market, but he would be ineligible for a postseason roster in that case. The 29-year-old first baseman went unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment earlier this week.

Astros vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Houston is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games when playing at home against Houston

Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Houston

Astros vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. Over his last five starts, Arrighetti is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA. Over that span, he’s averaging 6 1/3 innings per start, 3.8 hits allowed and 1.4 earned runs. He’s also averaged an impressive 9.4 strikeouts per start over his last five outings. On the other side, Martinez is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA, averaging just 5 innings or work and 2.8 earned runs.

Astros vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -140