Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Reds Prediction: Will Houston Rebound?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Astros vs. Reds

    The Astros vs. Reds series continues on Wednesday evening when Spencer Arrighetti opposes Nick Martinez in the pitching matchup. Will Houston cash as a road favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Cincinnati?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Houston Astros (-140) at Cincinnati Reds (+120); o/u 9

    6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

    The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

    Astros vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tucker suffers fracture due to foul ball

    Kyle Tucker confirmed Monday that he suffered a fracture when he fouled a ball off his shin on June 3. The fracture wasn’t immediately detected after the injury, and Tucker declined to say when exactly the diagnosis came in. It’s also unclear why he’s been tight-lipped about it and only spoke up after The Athletic reported on the injury today. Regardless, Tucker might finally return from the injury later this week.

    Reds send Smith outright to Triple-A

    Reds sent 1B Dominic Smith outright to Triple-A Louisville. Smith has the ability to reject the outright assignment and hit the open market, but he would be ineligible for a postseason roster in that case. The 29-year-old first baseman went unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment earlier this week.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

    Houston is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games when playing at home against Houston

    Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Houston

    Astros vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Houston. Over his last five starts, Arrighetti is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA. Over that span, he’s averaging 6 1/3 innings per start, 3.8 hits allowed and 1.4 earned runs. He’s also averaged an impressive 9.4 strikeouts per start over his last five outings. On the other side, Martinez is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA, averaging just 5 innings or work and 2.8 earned runs.

    Astros vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -140

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com