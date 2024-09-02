Astros vs. Reds Prediction: Will both teams mash?

Interleague play heads to Cincinnati in Monday afternoon’s Astros vs. Reds matchup on Labor Day. With the Reds listed as a home dogs and the total sitting at 9.5, what’s the best bet on the board today at the Great American Ball Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (-155) at Cincinnati Reds (+130); o/u 9.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Astros vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alvarez hits two solo home runs in win

Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 7-2 win over the Royals on Sunday. Alvarez turned on a curveball from Alec Marsh that was right on the corner low-and-in for his first longball then muscled a hanging breaking ball out to left-center field for his second. He is such an overwhelmingly strong human and the patented “Yordan Alvarez Supernova” hot streak is officially underway. This was his third multi-homer game in 18 contests and he’s hit in 12 of 13 games overall. He has 10 homers over his last month of play with a .357 batting average during that span. He is blazing hot.

India has three-hit day vs. Brewers

Jonathan India went 3-for-4 with a double and a sac fly as the Reds edged the Brewers 4-3 in 11 innings Sunday. The Reds won after Bryse Wilson couldn’t handle Santiago Espinal’s comebacker with the automatic runner on third in the 11th. Prior to that, the 10th and the top of the 11th had finished scoreless. India is hitting .279 with four homers, 11 RBI and two steals over his last 17 games.

Astros vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Houston

Cincinnati is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Houston

Astros vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Julian Aguiar will start today for the Reds and while he’s 3-0 over his last five starts, his ERA is 6.43 and he’s averaged just 4.2 innings per start over that span. He will be opposed by Justin Verlander, who is just 1-4 over his last five outings, with a 5.00 ERA. These are two struggling pitchers pitching in a hitter’s park today. These two teams should bang.

Astros vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5