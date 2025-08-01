Astros vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Boston stay hot at home?

The Houston Astros head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Brown (HOU) vs. Undecided (BOS)

The Houston Astros are 62-47 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 51-58 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 59-51 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 57-53 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Houston Astros (-134) at 966 Boston Red Sox (+114); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 9-1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. In that game, the 9-time All-Star went 4 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. For the season, Altuve is hitting .284 with 18 homers, 57 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .810 across 402 at-bats. Jose Altuve is batting .357 with an OPS of .947 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story reached base 3 times in his club’s 13-1 win over the Twins on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Story is hitting .250 with 17 homers, 65 RBIs, 17 steals, and an OPS of .708 across 408 at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star batted .293 with an OPS of .870 in July. That fact makes Trevor Story worthy of DFS consideration on Friday.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 56-46-7 in Houston’s games this season.

The under is 55-52-3 in Boston’s games this season.

Boston is 33-25 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox here. A couple of numbers will illustrate why. Boston is 34-21 straight up as the home team and 7-4 straight up as a home underdog this year. What’s more, the Red Sox are 9-6 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 39-38 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, Boston is 38-36 straight up in American League games and 52-47 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Red Sox +114 on the money line over the Astros at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +114