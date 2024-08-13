Astros vs. Rays Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

After Houston shut down Tampa Bay on Monday night, what will they do for an encore when the Astros vs. Rays series continues on Tuesday? Yusei Kikuchi will oppose Shane Baz in tonight’s pitching matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (-135) at Tampa Bay Rays (+115); o/u 8

6:50 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Astros vs. Rays: Bettors Love Houston again tonight

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz clobbers three-run homer

Yainer Diaz clobbered a three-run homer on Monday, lifting the Astros to a 6-1 victory over the Rays. Diaz gave Houston a commanding five-run lead by taking Rays starter Taj Bradley deep in the third inning for his 12th big fly of the season. The 25-year-old backstop has been a real surprise in the batting average department this season, hitting .299 (124-for-415) while also chipping in the occasional homer. He’s gone deep five times over his last 30 games, while also batting .350 (42-for-120) during that span.

Rays will recall Caminero

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays will recall top prospect Junior Caminero before Tuesday’s game against the Astros. Caminero is widely considered the top prospect still in the minor leagues, and even while missing a month with a quad injury, the infielder has hit .276 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI for Triple-A Durham. The 21-year-old has previous MLB experience from last year, and while he won’t help in the stolen base category, he has the tools to help everywhere else. Caminero is absolutely a player to add for the final six weeks of the season.

Astros vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games played in August.

Astros are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games played in August.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games when playing as the underdog.

Astros are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the American League East Division.

Astros vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Astros’ last 10 games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the American League East and has cashed in five out of their last seven games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the under is 11-4 in the Rays’ last 15 games overall, is 21-8 in their last 29 games versus the Astros and is 14-6 in their last 20 games when playing at home against Houston.

Astros vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8