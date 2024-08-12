Astros vs. Rays Prediction: Under the best bet?

Is the under the best bet in Monday evening’s Astros vs. Rays matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET? Framber Valdez set to oppose Taj Bradley in the pitching matchup tonight at Tropicana Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (-130) at Tampa Bay Rays (+110); o/u 7.5

6:50 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Astros vs. Rays: Bettors Love Houston in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bregman sparks win in Boston

Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, two runs scored, and three RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox. Bregman crushed his homer an estimated 441 feet, the longest of his career, well over the Green Monster and onto the streets of Boston. He’s riding a six game hitting streak with six extra-base hits over that span and an .897 OPS over his last 30 games.

Lowe once again productive

Brandon Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, and run scored on Sunday against the Orioles. The Rays chipped away at Baltimore just enough to come away with a victory in this one. Lowe’s third inning double was one of just two extra-base hits they’d muster off Albert Suárez and he started their game winning “rally” – they scored one run without recording a hit – in the eighth inning against Craig Kimbrel. Lowe’s enjoyed a renaissance this season with an .853 OPS and 14 home runs in 69 games.

Astros vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Rays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Houston

Astros are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Rays are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 20-8 in the Astros’ last 28 games against the Rays, is 14-6 in their last 20 contests when playing at Tropicana Field and is 5-2 in their last seven matchups against an opponent from American League East. On the other side, the under is 7-2 in the Rays’ last nine games, is 7-3 in their last 10 home matchups and is 5-1 in their last six league meetings.

Astros vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5