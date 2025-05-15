Astros vs. Rangers Prediction: Will Texas win 6 straight games?

The Houston Astros head to Texas to face the Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Brown (HOU) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

The Houston Astros are 22-20 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 21-21 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 23-21 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 24-20 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Houston Astros (+103) at 958 Texas Rangers (-123); o/u 7.5

8:05 PM ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes reached base twice in his team’s 4-3 win over the Royals on Wednesday. In that game, the former Tampa Bay Ray went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Paredes is batting .267 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of .825 in 150 at-bats. Isaac Paredes is hitting .333 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 8-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Garcis is hitting .229 with 6 homers, 24 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .683 across 153 at-bats this year. The Ciego de Avila, Cuba, native is batting .278 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Adolis Garcia worth a look in most DFS formats.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 7-14 straight up after a win this season.

Houston is 7-11 straight up as the road team this season.

Texas is 15-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Texas is 13-9 straight up after a win this season.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers in this spot. Their starting pitcher is a big reason why. Texas will trot out two-time NL Cy Young Award-winner Jacob deGrom to start this contest. The former New York Met is having a resurgent campaign in 2025. In 8 starts this season, Jacob deGrom is 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a 4.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.6 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .215. The 36-year-old right-hander has earned the win in his last 3 starts. I think deGrom gets his fourth win in 4 trips to the mound on Thursday night. The pick is Texas -123 on the money line over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -123