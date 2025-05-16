Astros vs. Rangers Prediction: Will Texas extend its win streak?

The Houston Astros remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+. It’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

The Houston Astros are 22-21 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 22-21 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 24-21 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 24-21 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Houston Astros (+154) at 908 Texas Rangers (-185); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Friday, May 16, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros designated hitter Victor Caratini reached base 3 times in his team’s 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Thursday night. In that game, the former Chicago Cub went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. For the season, Caratini is hitting .262 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and an OPS of .783 in 65 at-bats. Victor Caratini is batting .318 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday night.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger drove in his team’s only run in their 1-0 win over the Astros on Thursday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the batting order, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. In 112 at-bats this year, Burger is hitting .214 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .637. Jake Burger is batting .348 over his last 7 games, making him worth considering in most DFS formats on Friday.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against Texas.

Houston is 7-12 straight up as the road team this season.

Texas is 16-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Texas is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like the Rangers in this matchup. Texas should be able to score some runs in Friday’s contest. Houston’s starting pitcher for this game will be Lance McCullers Jr. He’s struggled mightily so far this season. In 2 starts this year, McCullers is 0-1 with a 15.75 ERA, a 3.00 WHIP, a 0.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and an opponent batting average of .333. Making matters worse, Lance McCullers Jr. is only 1-4 in 12 career appearances against the Rangers. He might get things back on track eventually this season, but I don’t think it’s going to happen against a scorching hot Texas team this weekend. I’m taking the Rangers in this one. The pick is Texas -185 on the money line over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -185