    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Mets Prediction: Is the total too high?

    Astros vs. Mets

    Has the total for Friday night’s Astros vs. Mets matchup been set too high by oddsmakers? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field as Ronel Blanco opposes Jose Quinana in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 Houston Astros (-116) at 926 New York Mets (-102); o/u 8.5

    7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Astros vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tucker progressing in rehab

    Kyle Tucker (shin) progressed to taking 30 swings off a batting tee earlier this week. Tucker is close to resuming running again after landing on the injured list earlier this month with a right shin contusion. It’s a positive sign that he’s progressed to taking some swings again. There isn’t a definitive timetable for his return, but he’s definitely going to need at least a brief minor league rehab assignment before rejoining Houston’s lineup.

    Alvarez on absurd streak for Mets

    Francisco Álvarez went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, walk, three runs scored, and three RBI in the Mets’ 12-2 win over the Yankees. It’s very easy to forget that Álvarez is only 22-years-old. It’s even easier to forget he just missed nearly two months with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Since returning, he’s slashing .414/.500/.732 with 3 homers, 11 RBI, seven walks, and eight strikeouts in 14 games. His offensive ceiling is absurd.

    Mets are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games this season

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Houston’s last 15 games on the road

    Astros are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    Astros vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 22-7 in the Astros’ last 29 games overall, is 22-7 in their last 29 road contests and is 16-6 in their last 22 interleague matchups. On the other side, the under is 13-3 in the Mets’ last 16 home games against the Astros and is 10-3 in their last 13 home matchups played on a Friday.

    Astros vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

