Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Will Seattle rebound?

Will Seattle rebound with a victory to even things against Houston when the Astros vs. Mariners series continues on Saturday night? Framber Valdez will oppose George Kirby in the pitching matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Houston Astros (+106) at 924 Seattle Mariners (-124); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Nearly Split on Friday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz drives in a pair of runs in Houston’s victory

Yainer Diaz drove in a pair in a victory over the Mariners on Friday. Diaz gave the Astros a 3-0 lead with a two-run single off Luis Castillo in the third inning. The backstop has driven in 51 runs while hitting 284 with a .719 OPS on the 2024 campaign.

Castillo struck out three over seven innings

Luis Castillo struck out three over seven innings of three-run baseball in a loss to the Astros on Friday. All three runs allowed by Castillo came in the third inning. That’s three more runs than Seattle scored, so it’s the 10th loss of the season for the 31-year-old. He didn’t have his best swing-and-miss stuff with only six whiffs against the Astros, but he pitched well enough to win. His team just didn’t hit nearly enough for that to matter. Castillo takes a 3.55 ERA into a start next week against the Angels.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Seattle’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games

Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 18-6 in their last 24 games versus the Mariners and are 7-3 in their last 10 road contests. On the other side, the Mariners are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 2-7 in their last nine home matchups and are 3-10 in their last 13 league meetings.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS +106