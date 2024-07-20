Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Will Seattle rebound?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Astros vs. Mariners

    Will Seattle rebound with a victory to even things against Houston when the Astros vs. Mariners series continues on Saturday night? Framber Valdez will oppose George Kirby in the pitching matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Houston Astros (+106) at 924 Seattle Mariners (-124); o/u 7

    9:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Nearly Split on Friday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Diaz drives in a pair of runs in Houston’s victory

    Yainer Diaz drove in a pair in a victory over the Mariners on Friday. Diaz gave the Astros a 3-0 lead with a two-run single off Luis Castillo in the third inning. The backstop has driven in 51 runs while hitting 284 with a .719 OPS on the 2024 campaign.

    Castillo struck out three over seven innings

    Luis Castillo struck out three over seven innings of three-run baseball in a loss to the Astros on Friday. All three runs allowed by Castillo came in the third inning. That’s three more runs than Seattle scored, so it’s the 10th loss of the season for the 31-year-old. He didn’t have his best swing-and-miss stuff with only six whiffs against the Astros, but he pitched well enough to win. His team just didn’t hit nearly enough for that to matter. Castillo takes a 3.55 ERA into a start next week against the Angels.

    Mariners are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American League.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Seattle’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    Astros are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Houston. The Astros are 18-6 in their last 24 games versus the Mariners and are 7-3 in their last 10 road contests. On the other side, the Mariners are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 2-7 in their last nine home matchups and are 3-10 in their last 13 league meetings.

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS +106

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com