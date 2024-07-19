Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Will M’s success continue?

American League West rivals clash in Friday night’s Astros vs. Mariners matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET. Given Seattle’s recent track record against Houston, are the Mariners the best bet tonight at home?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 Houston Astros (+102) at 974 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 7

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Nearly Split on Friday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Brown to start series opener for ‘Stros

Hunter Brown will start Friday’s second-half series opener against the division-rival Mariners. It appeared almost certain that Brown would be demoted after a brutal nine-start stretch to open the year, but he managed to turn things around to finish the first half with an impressive 2.36 ERA over his final 10 outings since May 22. It’ll be Framber Valdez and Ronel Blanco to round out the first series of the second half for Houston on the road at T-Mobile Park.

Castillo to draw start for M’s

Luis Castillo will start Friday’s series opener against the Astros. The real surprise here is that it’ll be George Kirby and Bryan Woo taking the ball this weekend against the division-rival Astros. However, Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters recently that they don’t want Woo to have an extended break between starts. It’s possible those long layoffs have been leading to physical issues.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing at home

Astros are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday

Mariners are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Houston’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Seattle. The Mariners are 16-6 in their last 22 games against American League West Division foes and are a perfect 9-0 in their last nine contests played at home on a Friday. On the other side, the Astros are just 5-14 in their last 19 games against the Mariners and are 1-4 in their last five league contests.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -120