Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Will Houston Complete Sweep?

The Astros vs. Mariners series concludes on Sunday afternoon in Seattle at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Ronel Blanco set to oppose Bryan Woo in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today in Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 Houston Astros (-106) at 974 Seattle Mariners (-110); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 21, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Meyers swats go-ahead two-run homer

Jake Meyers swatted a go-ahead two-run homer on Saturday, leading the Astros to a 4-2 victory over the division-rival Mariners. Meyers put Houston ahead for good with an opposite-field drive into the right-field seats at T-Mobile Park off Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek in the seventh inning. It was his 11th big fly of the season and lone hit in four at-bats in the low-scoring showdown. He’s batting just .214 (6-for-28) over his last seven contests, but half of those hits have wound up leaving the yard.

Rodriquez clobbers a two-run homer

Julio Rodríguez clobbered a two-run homer on Saturday in the Mariners’ loss to the Astros. Rodríguez connected on a hanging breaking ball from Astros ace Framber Valdez, sending a majestic two-run shot deep to left field, putting Seattle ahead for a brief moment in the sixth inning. It was his 11th round-tripper of the season and fourth time he’s left the yard since the start of July. Fantasy managers are certainly hoping that the extended All-Star break was enough time for Rodríguez to re-discover his swing and confidence at the dish.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Seattle’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Houston’s last 14 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 19-6 in their last 25 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and are 12-5 in their last 17 league matchups. On the other side, the Mariners are winless in their last five games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 home contests and are winless in their last five league meetings.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -106