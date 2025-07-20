Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Can Seattle win to end the series?

The Houston Astros remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Brown (HOU) vs. Bryan Woo (SEA)

The Houston Astros are 56-42 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 44-53 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 53-45 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 42-56 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Houston Astros (-101) at 966 Seattle Mariners (-120); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros left fielder/second baseman Jose Altuve reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners on Saturday night. In that game, the 2017 AL MVP went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Altuve is hitting .279 with 17 homers, 53 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .801 in 366 at-bats. Jose Altuve is batting .373 with an OPS of 1.172 over his last 15 games, making him a fascinating DFS candidate on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 7-6 win over the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Canzone is hitting .320 with 6 homers, 12 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .920 in 97 at-bats this year. The Cleveland native is batting .353 with an OPS of 1.036 in day games this season. That fact makes Dominic Canzone worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Houston is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Seattle is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Seattle is 27-21 straight up as the home team this season.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like the Mariners here. A few statistics will illustrate why. Seattle is 35-28 straight up as a favorite and 21-18 straight up as a home favorite this year. Furthermore, the Mariners are 40-34 straight up in American League games and 19-11 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, Seattle is 27-25 straight up after a win and 48-38 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Mariners -120 on the money line over the Astros at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -120