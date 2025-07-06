Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will Houston sweep Los Angeles?

The Houston Astros remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Colton Gordon (HOU) vs. Emmet Sheehan (LAD)

The Houston Astros are 54-35 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 43-46 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 56-34 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 42-48 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 Houston Astros (+152) at 976 Los Angeles Dodgers (-187); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Astros vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had 3 total bases in his team’s 6-4 win over the Dodgers on Saturday night. In that game, the 2017 AL MVP went 1 for 4 with a triple and a run scored. For the season, Altuve is hitting .269 with 15 homers, 44 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .778 across 331 at-bats. Jose Altuve is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.234 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Miguel Rojas reached base 3 times in his club’s 6-4 loss to the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, the 36-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 2 with a single, a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Rojas is hitting .254 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, and an OPS of .702 across 114 at-bats this year. The former Miami Marlin is batting .385 with an OPS of 1.275 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Miguel Rojas worth a look in DFS if he draws another start on Sunday.

Astros vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 26-27 straight up after a win this season.

The under is 48-37-4 in Houston’s games this season.

Los Angeles is 21-12 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 33-16 straight up as the home team this season.

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers here. A couple of relevant statistics will make the case for L.A. winning Sunday’s game. The Dodgers are 50-27 straight up as a favorite and 31-16 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Los Angeles is 16-10 straight up in interleague games and 39-28 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, L.A. is 46-29 straight up when playing on no rest and an MLB-best 53-30 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Los Angeles -187 on the money line over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -187