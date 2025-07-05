Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will game turn into pitcher’s duel?

​Dodger Stadium will host a captivating duel as the Houston Astros send their left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound, while the Dodgers counter with two-way star Shohei Ohtani on the bump. With the Dodgers listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight at Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 5, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites to beat the Astros, who are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

Valdez is riding an impressive run—going 8–0 with a 1.72 ERA over his last 10 starts—fueling Houston to a perfect 10–0 in those games. With a sterling 9–4 record, a 2.72 ERA, and 108 strikeouts on the season, Valdez has been the backbone of Houston’s rotation.

On the other side, Ohtani makes just his fourth mound appearance for the Dodgers this season. He’s worked only 4 innings across three starts, carrying a roughly 2.25–2.75 ERA . Still, this marks a unique midseason pitching assignment as the Astros lineup—rattled them in an 18–1 blowout on Friday by launching five homers and 11 extra-base hits. Ohtani fans will be closely monitored, with a high likelihood of short leash and early bullpen usage again.

Offensive & Strategic Matchups

Houston arrives off a morale-boosting series win over the Rockies and faces a steep climb after their dominant first game in LA . Rookie Cam Smith, batting fourth, is riding hot, with a .353 average and .977 OPS in RISP situations. Christian Walker also brings momentum, homering in six straight games at Dodger Stadium, totaling eight long balls in that span.

Los Angeles boasts MLB’s top offense—averaging 5.6 runs per game with a league-high 139 homers. They’ll counter with a lineup led by Ohtani (30 homers, 56 RBI), Will Smith (.330 average), Mookie Betts, and Andy Pages—all elite hitters.

Key Factors to Watch

Valdez’s dominance: Houston is 10–0 in his last 10, and he’s stringing together elite outings.

Ohtani’s limited innings: Likely to exit early, putting pressure on an inconsistent Dodgers bullpen that gave up 10 runs in the sixth inning Friday.

Dodger offense bounce-back? After the embarrassment of an 18–1 loss, LA’s potent hitters may respond—but Valdez has limited NL foes recently.

Astros vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

If Valdez stays sharp and the Astros capitalize before the Dodgers bullpen settles in, Houston could pick up a key road victory. But if the Dodgers offense rebounds and the bullpen holds firm, they’ll snap back from Friday’s shocker. Even though we saw offensive fireworks last night, I’m taking the under tonight. The pitching matchup is too good.

Astros vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5