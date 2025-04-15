Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Houston even series?

​The Houston Astros (7–9) aim to rebound against the St. Louis Cardinals (8–8) tonight at Busch Stadium in Game 2 of their interleague series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM CT.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Astros at Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are +105 moneyline home dogs. The Astros, meanwhile, are -125 moneyline favorites while the total sits at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Leaning St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game 1 Recap

The Cardinals dominated the series opener with an 8–3 victory, propelled by a 14-hit offensive outburst. Nolan Arenado contributed a solo home run and two doubles, while Brendan Donovan extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 4-for-4 performance.

Cardinals’ starter Sonny Gray delivered seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. For the Astros, Jeremy Peña’s three-run homer in the ninth inning accounted for all their runs, and Framber Valdez struggled, surrendering seven runs over four innings.

Pitching Matchup

Astros: Hunter Brown (1–1, 2.00 ERA)

Brown has been a bright spot in Houston’s rotation, boasting a 0.78 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 18 innings. In his last start, he pitched six scoreless innings against the Mariners.

Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1–1, 4.20 ERA)

Fedde is coming off a stellar performance, delivering six no-hit innings against the Pirates. He has recorded two quality starts in three appearances this season.

Players to Watch

Brendan Donovan (STL): Leading MLB with a .391 batting average, Donovan has hit safely in 10 consecutive games and went 4-for-4 in the series opener.

Nolan Arenado (STL): After a brief slump, Arenado has five hits in his last two games, including a home run and two doubles in Game 1.

Jeremy Peña (HOU): Peña’s three-run homer in the ninth inning of Game 1 was his third of the season, providing a late spark for the Astros.

Astros vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Astros to rebound tonight in St. Louis. Brown is off to a good start to the new season, while Fedde has been inconsistent. In fact, both of these teams have been inconsistent to start the season. With that in mind, I see Houston evening this series with a win tonight.

Astros vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -125