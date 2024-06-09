Astros vs. Angels Prediction

The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Astros. The Angels will counter with Pablo Sandoval. With the Astros listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play from Anaheim?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Houston Astros (-142) at 970 Los Angeles Angels (+130); o/u 8

4:07 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Astros vs. Angels Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

Houston defeated the Angels by a score of 6-1 last night. Yordan Alvarez had a big game once again going 3-4 at the plate with a home run. The Astros look for the sweep on Sunday.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels dropped to 24-40 after Saturday’s loss. Nolan Schanuel hit a home run to score LA’s only run of the game. The Angels hope to find more success at the plate in the series finale.

Astros vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The Astros are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Houston.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

Astros vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Angels continue to struggle at the plate offense. Recording only two runs thru the first two games of this series. On the other side Yordan Alvarez is on a tear. Verlander shuts down the Angels and Houston sweeps the Angels.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Houston -142