A’s vs. Red Sox Prediction: What’s best bet for total?

The A’s vs. Red Sox series continues on Thursday night when Luis Medina opposes Tanner Houck in the pitching matchup. With the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s matchup at Fenway Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Oakland A’s (+190) at 966 Boston Red Sox (-230); o/u 9.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Butler has another productive night for A’s

Lawrence Butler went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and also stole a base on Wednesday, leading the Athletics to a 5-2 win over the Red Sox. Butler singled and stole second base in his first at-bat of the night before scalding a two-run double down the left field line off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta in the ensuing frame. The 24-year-old former top prospect has started to heat up recently, batting .304 (7-for-23) with two homers, six RBI and two steals over his last seven games.

Duran has three-hit night for Boston

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a stolen base on Wednesday in the Red Sox’ loss to the Athletics. Duran, who will make his first All-Star Game appearance next week, raised his batting average to a robust .280 mark with a three-hit performance on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. He also notched his 22nd stolen base of the year in this one. The 27-year-old outfielder has had one of the most notable first-half breakouts this season with an .816 OPS to go along with 45 extra-base hits (10 homers) and 22 steals in 422 plate appearances through 91 games.

A’s vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

A’s are 18-42 SU in their last 60 games

Red Sox are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games

A’s are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games against Boston

Red Sox are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Oakland

A’s vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 10-4 in the Red Sox’ last 14 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home matchups and is 14-6 in their last 20 league meetings. The over is also 23-8 in their last 31 games played on Thursday and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests when listed as a favorite.

A’s vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5