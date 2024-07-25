A’s vs. Angels Prediction: Will A’s take Game 1 of series?

With Ross Stripling set to oppose Kenny Rosenberg in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s A’s vs. Angels matchup? First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Oakland A’s (-110) at 964 Los Angeles Angels (-106); o/u 9

9:38 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

A’s vs. Angels: Public Bettors Backing Oakland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the A’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

A’s to start Stripling on Thursday

Athletics’ manager Mark Kotsay announced that Ross Stripling will return from the injured list to start Thursday’s series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles. No word yet on who that will bump from the A’s rotation, but Mitch Spence had been scheduled to start on Thursday. Kotsay also noted that Paul Blackburn could rejoin the team’s rotation during their series in Los Angeles as well, throwing the existing rotation into even further flux. Stay tuned.

Drury smacks go-ahead RBI single in 8th

Brandon Drury smacked a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning on Wednesday, leading the Angels to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Mariners. The Angels weren’t able to get anything going against Luis Castillo in this one, but finally broke through and scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning, with Drury’s RBI knock off of Trent Thornton playing Kevin Pillar with the go-ahead run. The 31-year-old slugger finished the day 2-for-4 and is now hitting .172/.253/.213 with a homer and eight RBI.

A’s vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Angels are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing at home against Oakland.

Angels are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

A’s are 6-27 SU in their last 33 games on the road.

A’s vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Oakland. The A’s are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 7-2 in their last nine divisional matchups and are 8-3 in their last 11 contests when both teams have negative odds. On the other side, the Angels are 1-5 in their last six meetings with the A’s, are 1-8 in their last nine games played on a Thursday and are 3-8 in their last 11 contests when the two teams have negative odds to win the game.

A’s vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: OAKLAND A’S -110