2025 World Series Betting Odds – Dodgers Clear Favorites

After yet again buying most of the top free agents, the Dodgers are favorites to defend their championship. Read on for current 2025 World Series Betting Odds.

As the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) season approaches, teams are finalizing their rosters and preparing for another exciting year. Here’s an overview of key offseason moves, players to watch, and early predictions for the upcoming season.

Notable Offseason Transactions

The offseason witnessed several significant player movements that could reshape the competitive landscape:

Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox: The former Houston Astros third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston. Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, is expected to play second base for the Red Sox. This will bolster their infield and add veteran leadership.

Blake Snell and Clayton Kershaw with the Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers strengthened their pitching rotation by signing Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award-winning left-hander. Snell expressed enthusiasm about pitching alongside veteran Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw is embarking on his 18th season with the team.

Juan Soto’s Record Deal with the New York Mets: Outfielder Juan Soto secured a monumental 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. This underscored the team’s commitment to building a championship-caliber roster.

Team Projections and Rankings

Los Angeles Dodgers: The defending World Series champions are projected to lead the league with 104 wins. The roster includes stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Their playoff odds stand at over 99%, making them strong favorites for a repeat championship.

New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles: The American League East is anticipated to be highly competitive. The Yankees are projected at 90 wins, and the Orioles at 89. Both teams are expected to contend for postseason spots, continuing their rivalry from the previous season.

Atlanta Braves: In the National League East, the Braves are projected to finish first with 92 wins. They are expected to edge out the Mets and Phillies in a tightly contested division.

Notable Events and Changes

Season Opener in Tokyo: The 2025 season is set to commence with a two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. This event at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on March 18–19 highlights MLB’s continued international outreach.

Athletics’ Temporary Relocation: The Oakland Athletics have moved to West Sacramento, California, for at least three seasons. This move comes before their planned relocation to the Las Vegas metropolitan area. During this period, the team will be branded simply as the “Athletics,” without a city designation.

All-Star Game in Atlanta: The 95th All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, promising a showcase of the league’s top talent.

2025 World Series Betting Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are +240 favorites to defend their World Series title in 2025. The Yankees have the next-best odds at +750, followed by the Braves at +900. The Phillies and Mets are both +1100, respectively, while the Orioles are +1400.

Continuing with the current 2025 World Series odds, the Astros are +2000, followed by the Rangers and Red Sox at +2500 respectively. The Padres are +2600, followed by the Mariners at +2900 and the Cubs at +3000. The Twins and Tigers are both +3100 respectively, while the Diamondbacks are +3200.

Other contenders include the Guardians at +3500, the Royals at +4000 and the defending NL Central champion Brewers at +4100.