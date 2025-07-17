2025 NL Second-Half Preview & Pennant Prediction: Will Phillies upend Dodgers?

As the 2025 MLB season enters its stretch run, the National League playoff picture is beginning to sharpen, though surprises still loom. With contenders jockeying for position and rosters tested by injuries, depth, and midseason trades, the road to the pennant remains crowded—even if the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be the class of the league. Below is a breakdown of the major players in the race and a forecast for who may emerge this October.

2025 NL Second-Half Preview: The Favorite

The Dodgers (+120) are once again the betting favorites according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, and for good reason. With a stacked rotation fronted by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, and an offense powered by Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles has the look of a team built for October. The bullpen has been steady, and the front office has shown no hesitation in bolstering the roster when needed. But as dominant as they look on paper, the playoffs have a way of humbling even the most loaded rosters.

2025 NL Second-Half Preview: The Challengers

Challenging the Dodgers are the Philadelphia Phillies (+470), who are blending elite pitching from Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola with a hard-nosed offense led by Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. The Phillies have recent postseason experience and the kind of lineup that can wear down even the deepest staffs. Their bullpen has improved from prior years, and they’re built for tight playoff games.

The New York Mets (+550) are one of the league’s biggest wild cards. Their top-tier talent—Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Díaz—suggests upside, but questions remain about rotation stability and health. If Kodai Senga and the rest of the staff stay healthy, they’re dangerous. Otherwise, the pressure may fall too heavily on the offense.

The Chicago Cubs (+600) have quietly built one of the most balanced rosters in the National League. Justin Steele is pitching like an ace, and the team is getting production from a mix of veterans and young players. Their odds reflect growing confidence from bettors, and with strong defense and managerial savvy from Craig Counsell, they could make a real October run if they avoid the Wild Card slog.

2025 NL Second-Half Preview: The Fringe Contenders

Further down, the Milwaukee Brewers (+1400), Giants (+1500), and Padres (+1600) are all fringe contenders. The Brewers are doing more with less again, but their offensive limitations may haunt them. San Francisco is gritty and analytically savvy, but the roster lacks star power. The Padres, as usual, are high-variance—capable of catching fire or collapsing in the same week.

As for the rest—teams like the Cardinals, Diamondbacks, and Reds—the odds tell the story. The Braves’ steep fall to +9000 is shocking and almost certainly injury-related, but in a chaotic postseason environment, their October experience could still make them dangerous if they sneak in.

Prediction:

The National League remains the Dodgers’ to lose, but they’ve shown vulnerability in recent Octobers. The Phillies have the right blend of experience, star power, and pitching depth to challenge them directly. If Philadelphia can avoid a Wild Card logjam and line up their rotation, they may finally finish the job they started in 2022.

Pick: Philadelphia Phillies to win the National League (+470)

Value, experience, and the firepower to hang with LA make them the best bet heading into the second half.