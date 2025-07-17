2025 MLB Second-Half Preview: World Series Contenders and Dark Horses

As the 2025 MLB season heads into its second half, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape — and the latest World Series odds offer a compelling snapshot of how the league stacks up. With a few clear front-runners and a crowded middle tier, the race to October promises drama, surprises, and potentially a few Cinderella stories. Here’s our 2025 MLB Second-Half Preview.

2025 MLB Second-Half Preview: The Favorite

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Los Angeles Dodgers (+210) have asserted themselves as the team to beat. Behind a dominant rotation and a high-octane offense led by MVP candidates, the Dodgers enter the second half with the best record in baseball and the swagger of a club built for October. With their depth and postseason experience, it’s no surprise they’re the odds-on favorite to hoist the trophy.

2025 MLB Second-Half Preview: The Surprise

The biggest surprise near the top? The Detroit Tigers (+750). After years of rebuilding, Detroit has emerged as a legitimate threat thanks to breakout performances from their young core and an AL Central that has left the door wide open. The Tigers have exceeded expectations and are playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality that could make them dangerous in October.

2025 MLB Second-Half Preview: Perennial Contenders

Close behind are the perennial contenders: the New York Yankees (+800) and Philadelphia Phillies (+850). Both clubs boast elite lineups and veteran pitching staffs, but consistency has been an issue. For New York, staying healthy is key — if Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole can remain on the field, the Yankees are a threat to go deep. The Phillies, meanwhile, have found ways to win close games all season, riding Bryce Harper’s leadership and Zack Wheeler’s ace-level production.

The Houston Astros (+1000) may no longer be the juggernaut of years past, but they remain in the hunt thanks to a strong farm system and a core that knows how to win. The Astros could be a second-half riser if their pitching stabilizes and the offense regains its usual punch.

In the next tier, the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets (both at +1200) have the talent to make a serious push, though both have had up-and-down campaigns. The Cubs are benefiting from their young hitters developing ahead of schedule, while the Mets’ massive payroll and superstar names haven’t yet translated to dominance — but no one is writing them off just yet.

2025 MLB Second-Half Preview: The Sleepers

Several teams with longer odds could emerge as second-half sleepers. The Seattle Mariners (+2500) and San Francisco Giants (+2600) both have strong pitching and are just a hot streak away from shaking up their divisions. Similarly, the Toronto Blue Jays (+2400) still have one of the most potent lineups in the game; if they can find consistency on the mound, they’re a dark horse to watch.

On the long-shot end, the defending champion Texas Rangers (+6000) have struggled to recapture last year’s magic, and the Atlanta Braves (+10000) — despite being one of the preseason favorites — have battled injuries and inconsistency all year. Still, both teams have enough talent to catch fire down the stretch, especially if they can bolster their rosters at the trade deadline.

While clubs like the Athletics, Rockies, White Sox, and Nationals (all +100000) are already looking ahead to 2026, there remains a large middle tier of hopefuls — from the Red Sox to the Padres — all within striking distance of a Wild Card berth if they can string together a strong second half.

With so many teams still in the hunt and the trade deadline looming, the second half of the 2025 MLB season is set to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Buckle up — October is coming.