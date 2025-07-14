2025 MLB Home Run Derby Prediction: Will James Wood win first Derby?

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, set for Monday, July 14, promises an exciting mix of seasoned sluggers and breakout stars. The field balances raw power, flair, and intrigue. With the event taking place at Coors Field in Denver — one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball — fans can expect a show of towering home runs and high-altitude fireworks.

2025 Home Run Derby Odds: The Favorite

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the field at +280. Raleigh has quietly become one of the league’s premier power-hitting catchers. His pull-side strength from the left side plays well in the Derby format. He’s consistent and efficient with his swing, and has Derby experience, giving him a strong chance to live up to the favorite tag.

2025 Home Run Derby Challengers

Just behind him is Oneil Cruz (+300), the Pirates’ 6’7” shortstop with arguably the most jaw-dropping raw power in the competition. Cruz’s batting practice sessions are already the stuff of legend. His ability to generate elite exit velocity with little effort makes him a legitimate threat. If he can maintain rhythm and avoid fatigue, Cruz could easily put on the most memorable show of the night.

James Wood (+400) is the rising phenom from Washington, and he’s poised for a national breakout moment. At 6’6”, the left-handed slugger has a smooth uppercut swing that translates beautifully to the Derby format. He might be the best dark horse pick — he’s young, fearless, and built for a spectacle like this.

Veteran Matt Olson (+750) is a known commodity, with multiple 30+ homer seasons under his belt. His strength lies in his experience and consistency. However, he’ll need to pick up the pace early to avoid being outslugged by the younger, more explosive competition.

Byron Buxton (+800) brings athleticism and upside, but his swing path isn’t as tailor-made for a home run contest. He’s certainly capable of streaky power, and if he catches fire, he could surprise. But durability and swing stamina are concerns.

At +950, Brent Rooker of the A’s has quietly put together a strong power résumé. Rooker might be overlooked by casual fans, but he’s shown the ability to punish mistakes and launch baseballs out of any park. Don’t count him out — especially if he gets hot early.

Rounding out the field are Junior Caminero (+1000), Tampa Bay’s top prospect, and Jazz Chisholm of the Yankees (+1300). Caminero has a lightning-quick bat and elite bat speed, but he’s unproven on this kind of stage. As for Chisholm, his power is real, but he’s more of a gap-to-gap hitter — the longest odds reflect that.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Prediction:

This year’s Derby feels like a coming-out party for James Wood. His combination of power, swing efficiency, and charisma could captivate fans and take him all the way. He’s the smart pick with solid value at +400. Don’t be surprised if Cruz or Raleigh make deep runs. However, Wood feels destined for a star-making moment in Denver.

Pick to win: James Wood (+400)

Best longshot bet: Brent Rooker (+950)

Fade: Jazz Chisholm (+1300) – fun player, but not built for this format.