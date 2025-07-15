2025 MLB All-Star Game Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

​Tuesday, July 15, 2025, brings baseball’s mid-summer spectacle to Truist Park in Atlanta, where the American League and National League face off in what’s become the most electrifying exhibition in the sports world. For the third time, the Braves host this event, lending southern flair to a showcase steeped in talent and momentum. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

2025 MLB All-Star Game

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

2025 MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the National League are -115 moneyline favorites to beat the American League, who are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7 runs.

2025 MLB All-Star Game: Starting Pitchers

The early highlight: starting pitchers Tarik Skubal of the Tigers for the AL and Paul Skenes of the Pirates for the NL. Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, is off to a vintage start—10–3 with a ~2.20 ERA and a dazzling 0.83 WHIP—while Skenes, just 23, is making history as the youngest pitcher to draw consecutive All-Star Game starts . The game format will follow tradition: each starter likely throws just one inning before giving way to a bullpen anthology.

2025 MLB All-Star Game: The Offenses

On offense, both sides are star-studded. The AL features no shortage of big bats—Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh (home-run leader), Bobby Witt Jr., and Shohei Ohtani (back at DH) anchor a lineup stacked with both elite veterans and emerging stars. Meanwhile, the NL counters with its own fireworks: Shohei Ohtani again—this time in a different league—Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Francisco Lindor, and bench threats like Kyle Stowers (a hot pick at 100–1 odds for MVP) and Seiya Suzuki.

2025 MLB All-Star Game: The Defenses

Defensive flair and athleticism will complement the offensive power. The NL outfield dazzles with Crow-Armstrong and Tucker combining speed, range, and power, plus Acuña Jr. performing in front of a home audience. On the AL side, youthful energy and veteran leadership blend in a lineup featuring Ohtani, Witt Jr., and Raleigh, giving the league a dynamic presence throughout the diamond.

2025 MLB All-Star Game MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This game promises a tense, low-scoring affair. Expect Skubal to set a dominant tone in his inning, yet Skenes will hold his own spectacularly. The NL may strike first through Ohtani or Acuña, but the AL counters quickly—Raleigh home-run or Judge go-ahead blast feels imminent. Late inning suspense might hinge on a bench hitter—someone like Kyle Stowers could surprise and snatch MVP honors.

However, the American League’s depth, recent All-Star success, and more reliable pen make them the safer pick. I’m going with an AL victory by a 5–3 margin, with a late rally capped by a Judge RBI and a bullpen lock securing an MVP nod for a bench spark.

2025 MLB All-Star Game MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7