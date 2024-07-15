Close Menu
    2024 Home Run Derby Prediction: Will Alonso win it all?

    Anthony Rome
    2024 Home Run Derby

    Pete Alonso is favored to win the 2024 Home Run Derby, but is he the one to back in Monday night’s event from Globe Life Field?

    2024 Home Run Derby Odds

    As previously mentioned, Alonso is +300 to win tonight’s Derby. Marcell Ozuna of the Braves is +380, followed by Gunner Henderson of the Orioles at +430. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), meanwhile, has +470 odds to win tonight at Globe Life Field, followed by Adolis Garcia (Rangers) at +500.

    The current long shots are Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers) at +1100, followed by Jose Ramirez of the Guardians at +1200. Alec Bohm (Phillies) has the worst odds at +1600.

    2024 Home Run Derby Stats

    Henderson currently leads the field with 28 home runs, followed by Ozuna at 26. Ramirez currently has 23 dingers at the MLB All-Star Break, while Hernandez and Alonso have 19 apiece. Garcia, who participated in last year’s Home Run Derby, has 17 long balls, while Witt has 16. Bohm has 11.

    2024 Home Run Derby Prediction

    Take Alonso. I know he’s favored, but this dude treats the Home Run Derby as if it’s Game 7 of the World Series. He scored a record 35 runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby – the same year he won the event. The following year, cameras showed as Alonso would deadlift – in full uniform, mind you – in between rounds of the Derby. He would eventually lose, but again, the man treats this event as if this is the single most important thing in his life.

    2024 HOME RUN DERBY PREDICTION: PETE ALONSO +300

