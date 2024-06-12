U.S. Open Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head to North Carolina this week for the US. Open. The event is being held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No.2). Will Scottie Scheffler continue his dominance and capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our U.S. Open predictions below.

U.S. Open

What: US. Open

Where: Village of Pinehurst

When: June 13 – June 16, 2024

Watch: USA, Peacock, NBC

Purse: $20,000,000

U.S. Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +300 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schauffele sitting with odds of +1000, and Rory Mcllroy currently listed at +1200.

U.S. Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Rory Mcllroy (+1200)

Rory Mcllroy has a great chance of winning at Pinehurst this week. Mcllroy has proven he can play at tough golf courses and has the game that sets up perfectly to win. Pinehurst requires length and accuracy off the tee, which checks both boxes for Rory. If Mcllroy can drive the ball well, he should have short irons into the speedy greens, which should create a lot of good looks. Rory hasn’t won a major in eight years, but this feels like the week he ends that.

Option 2: Colin Morikawa (+1600)

Morikawa has come so close multiple times this season, with another second place finish at the Memorial last weekend. His game is in top form as of a late, he has all the shots to win this week. He will likely be near the top of the leaderboard once again come Sunday and if he can make enough putts he has a strong chance of winning.

Option 3: Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

DeChambeau’s lone major win came at the U.S. Open in 2020, I believe he has a great chance of capturing his second this weekend. Similar to Mcllory, Bryson should be able to take advantage of this course with his length of the tee which should set up shorter iron shots into these difficult greens. DeChambeau has the shot making ability to win this week, if he can limit any big mistakes he should be in the mix to win this week.