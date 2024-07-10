Close Menu
    Scottish Open Prediction

    BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Viktor Hovland of Norway waves on the 15th green during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR will head across the pond this week for the Scottish Open. The event is being held at The Renaissance Club. Will Rory Mcllroy defend his title, as he listed the betting favorite, or is the smart play elsewhere? Check out our Scottish Open predictions below.

    Scottish Open

    What: Scottish Open

    Where: The Renaissance Club

    When: July 11 – July 14, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $9,000,000

    Scottish Open Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Rory Mcllroy is considered the favorite with +750 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schauffele sitting with odds of +850, and Ludvig Aberg currently listed at +1400.

    Scottish Open Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Rory Mcllroy (+750)

    Mcllroy has to be itching to get back onto the course after his incredibly disappointing finish at the US. Open. What better place to make his first start than on a course he has historically been great. Mcllroy will shake off the disappointment 2nd place finish from a few weeks ago and be right there on Sunday with a great chance to defend his title.

    Option 2: Viktor Hovland (+2200)

    For our second option, we’ll go with excellent ball striker in Viktor Hovland. Similar to Rory, Hovland has also had some prior success at this event. If Hovland can putt the ball well, I think this is the week he breaks through for his first of 2024.

    Option 3: Adam Scott (+9000)

    For our final selection, we will take the 43-year old Adam Scott as a longshot. Scott still has plenty of game to win PGA events, he has recorded 6-Top 25 finishes thus far and has strong numbers in a lot of key categories. At 90/1, and Scottie Scheffler not in the field, he is worth a shot this week.

