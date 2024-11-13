Close Menu

    Golf Articles

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Predictions

    Paul ElliotBy
    Maverick McNealy of the US tees off during the final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba prefecture on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR will head to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event is being held at Port Royal Golf Course. Will Maverick McNealy capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Butterfield Bermuda Championship predictions below.

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    What: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Where: Port Royal Golf Course

    When: November 14 – November 17, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $6,900,000

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Maverick McNealy is considered the favorite with +1600 odds to win the event. Followed by Seamus Power sitting with odds of +1800, and Ben Griffin currently listed at +2000.

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Maverick McNealy (+1600)

    McNealy has been playing great with a T-6th last week in Mexico he continues to be right there on the door step for this first victory. This course should set up nicely for him as ball striking is an emphasis on having success. Conditions are also projected to be windy, however McNealy has shown the ability to play well in poor conditions. I really like our chances with Maverick to get it done this week.

    Option 2: Lucas Glover (+2800)

    Glover is another guy who excels in strokes gained tee to green ranking 18th on tour this year. He has been playing great on this fall circuit, finishing in top 25 or better in last four events. In a weaker field, if he is contention on Sunday, I like Glover’s experience to bring home the victory over some of the younger guys playing.

    Option 3: Jacob Bridgeman (+3500)

    For my final selection, we’ll take Jacob Bridgeman at 35/1. First off, I like Bridgeman going out early on Thursday, if he is able to put together a solid round we should get some nice value. Bridgeman has played very well early in golf tournaments. He is another guy who is a good ball striker and accurate off the tee box. His putting is my only concern, but if he has to get that going he should been in contention come Sunday.

