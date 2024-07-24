3M Open Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head to Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. The event is being held at TPC Twin Cities. Will Tony Finau capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our 3M predictions below.

3M Open

What: 3M Open

Where: TPC Twin Cities

When: July 25 – July 28, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $8,100,000

3M Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Tony Finau is considered the favorite with +1100 odds to win the event. Followed by Sam Burns sitting with odds of +1800, and Akshay Bhatia currently listed at +2000.

3M Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Sam Burns (+2000)

Outside of the final round, Burns played well at Royal Troon last week. I believe we see him bounce back from that poor performance in the final round. Burns is an excellent ball striker and has the ability to make plenty of birdies. In a slightly weaker field, I fully anticipate Burns contending for the title on Sunday.

Option 2: Billy Horschel (+2800)

For our second option, we’ll take another guy who played very well last week in Billy Horschel. Horschel had a great chance to win the Open championship, if not for Xander Schauffele’s excellent back nine. Horschel was great off the tee and hit some great iron shots. I think Horschel continues his strong play this week and finds himself once again near or on top of the leaderboard.

Option 3: JT Poston (+3500)

For our final option, we’ll take JT Poston. Poston is another guy who can get hot with his putter and make plenty of birdies. He played well here last season with a T-2. Poston has a great chance this week of getting in the winner’s circle for the first time this season.