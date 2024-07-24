Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    3M Open Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    3M Open Prediction

    The PGA TOUR will head to Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. The event is being held at TPC Twin Cities. Will Tony Finau capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our 3M predictions below.

    3M Open

    What: 3M Open

    Where: TPC Twin Cities

    When: July 25 – July 28, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $8,100,000

    3M Open Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Tony Finau is considered the favorite with +1100 odds to win the event. Followed by Sam Burns sitting with odds of +1800, and Akshay Bhatia currently listed at +2000.

    3M Open Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Sam Burns (+2000)

    Outside of the final round, Burns played well at Royal Troon last week. I believe we see him bounce back from that poor performance in the final round. Burns is an excellent ball striker and has the ability to make plenty of birdies. In a slightly weaker field, I fully anticipate Burns contending for the title on Sunday.

    Option 2: Billy Horschel (+2800)

    For our second option, we’ll take another guy who played very well last week in Billy Horschel. Horschel had a great chance to win the Open championship, if not for Xander Schauffele’s excellent back nine. Horschel was great off the tee and hit some great iron shots. I think Horschel continues his strong play this week and finds himself once again near or on top of the leaderboard.

    Option 3: JT Poston (+3500)

    For our final option, we’ll take JT Poston. Poston is another guy who can get hot with his putter and make plenty of birdies. He played well here last season with a T-2. Poston has a great chance this week of getting in the winner’s circle for the first time this season.

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com